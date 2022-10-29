Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Lowered by Raymond James

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Cormark cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CF opened at C$7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$317.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.92 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

