Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stride, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at $231,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 28.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

