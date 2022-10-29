Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AME. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.