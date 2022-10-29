Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Boosted by Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 8,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

