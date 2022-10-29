Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.87. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

