Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increased by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

