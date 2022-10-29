Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

COOP opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

