Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

