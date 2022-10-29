Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WAL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

WAL stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

