Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

