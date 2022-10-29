Raymond James Comments on Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$157.28.

TSE CNR opened at C$162.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market cap of C$109.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

