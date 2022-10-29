Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Shares of CNI opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 54,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

