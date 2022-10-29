Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.09 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.