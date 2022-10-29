Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,200 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,200 ($99.08) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($81.56) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

