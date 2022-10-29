Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,050

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.82).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,678 ($68.61) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,252.47. The company has a market cap of £40.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,336.00.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

