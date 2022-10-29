Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,750 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,900 ($83.37) to GBX 6,750 ($81.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 7,600 ($91.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.08) to GBX 7,050 ($85.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,516.67 ($90.82).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,678 ($68.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a market cap of £40.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,336.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,252.47.

Insider Activity at Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan bought 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.