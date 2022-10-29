Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Up to $35.58

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $37.19. Renasant shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 1,055 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 279.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 156.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.