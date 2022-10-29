Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

NYSE:BAH opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $110.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,088,000 after buying an additional 831,832 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

