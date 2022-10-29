Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CF. Cormark dropped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.93. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$317.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.92 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

