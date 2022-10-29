Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRP. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

KRP stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 189.66%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

