Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $222.32 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average is $154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

