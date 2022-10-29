Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $23.66

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $24.75. Revolve Group shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 20,309 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

