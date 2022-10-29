Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires 94,772 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94,772 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 7,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,017,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

