Robert L. Katz Sells 15,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $971,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,924,853.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $65.35 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

