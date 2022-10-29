Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.