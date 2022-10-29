Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 15515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock valued at $157,704,392 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rollins Stock Up 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

