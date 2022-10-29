Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 15515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock valued at $157,704,392. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,074,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

