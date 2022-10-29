Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

ROP stock opened at $413.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.