RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RPC were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RES. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE RES opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.57. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.