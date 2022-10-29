Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.27 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

