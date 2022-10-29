Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,647 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after acquiring an additional 672,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $96,260,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $807.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $830.24 and a 200-day moving average of $737.38.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

