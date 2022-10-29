Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 32,491 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 367,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $391,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $571,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 201,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.