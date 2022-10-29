Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,647 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 3,227.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.