Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 42,294 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.44). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

