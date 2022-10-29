Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

