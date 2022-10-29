Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRAI. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in CRA International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRAI stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

CRA International Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.