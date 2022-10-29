Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Dynatrace stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 253.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

