Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $32,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.