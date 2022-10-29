Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.9% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

