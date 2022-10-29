Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

