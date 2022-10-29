Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

Sabre Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.