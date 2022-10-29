Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $181,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stepan by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 16.3% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.77. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Stepan’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.21%.

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

