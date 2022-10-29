Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $82,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

