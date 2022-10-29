Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 421.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $97.33.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

