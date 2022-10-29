Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Stephens increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,478 shares of company stock worth $2,434,206 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVLG stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

