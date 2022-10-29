Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

