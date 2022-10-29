Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arconic by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arconic by 68.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 736,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arconic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.73 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

