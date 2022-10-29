Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMOT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.51 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $535.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

