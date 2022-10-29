Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after buying an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.31 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.