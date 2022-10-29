Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 907.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

